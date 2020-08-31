Via NY Post:

President Trump’s campaign on Monday requested “written confirmation” from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that he will debate Trump before the election.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, writing on behalf of the campaign, cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call last week for Biden to skip the debates. Biden quickly rejected that idea.

“While he may verbally give vague assertions of his intentions, there is no way of knowing what his handlers truly have planned for him,” Giuliani, the former New York mayor, wrote in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Giuliani wrote that the remarks from Pelosi (D-Calif.) are “especially alarming” and that “Pelosi became the highest-ranking Democrat official to urge Biden to cancel debates, adding her voice to other prominent Democrats advising the same.”

Biden campaign spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giuliani also asked for information on alternate debate sites in case sponsors pull out due to the coronavirus pandemic, and again raised complaints that the debates are scheduled after many mail-in ballots are distributed.

