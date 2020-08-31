Yes.

Via NY Post:

Joe Biden zeroed in on President Trump’s claims about him and his promises of “law and order” in a return to the campaign trail Monday amid rising violence in US cities.

Speaking at a former steel factory in Pittsburgh, Penn., the 77-year-old Democratic nominee also addressed allegations that he would be weak and servile Trojan Horse for the left flank of his party, asking voters: “Do I look like a radical socialist?”

“[Trump] advertises himself as a figure of order. He isn’t,” Biden said in in the must-win state of Pennsylvania, calling the president a “toxic presence” who had “poisoned the values we as a nation hold dear.”

“Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames,” he continued, attacking Trump on his central election promise of restoring order to America’s streets.

