Via Townhall:

Kenosha Police revealed that a majority of the individuals arrested during the riots that rocked the city following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake were not from Kenosha.

In a media release, the department said that in preparation for President Trump’s visit to Kenosha, they would not be at a 1 p.m. briefing so they were releasing the relevant information from the preceding week.

“As of 12:30 p.m. August 30, 2020 a total of 175 people have been arrested,” the department said. “Of the people processed during this week, 102 listed addresses from outside of Kenosha.”

People were arrested for curfew violations, carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and drug possession, the police said. Additionally, more than 20 firearms were seized.

Keep reading…