On Saturday night, a day after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler again refused President Trump’s offer to help end the violence and mayhem in the city, a pro-Trump and Blue Lives Matter supporter was gunned down in cold blood.

Friends say Jay Bishop, whose real name was Aaron Danielson, was the man gunned down in the streets of Portland Saturday night. Bishop was a pro-Trump supporter and alleged member of Patriot Prayer, a group advocating for free speech and small government. The group is known to stage rallies in liberal-dominated areas.

Journalist Andy Ngo reported that while the shooting remains under investigation and no suspect has yet to be identified, “the alleged shooter based on videos says he is antifa in his writings [and] has been at many of the Portland riots.”

