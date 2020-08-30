Via Chicago Suntimes:

Two Chicago cops were shot and the suspected gunman was wounded by police early Sunday after a traffic stop in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Polk Street after officers pulled over a vehicle that matched a description for an earlier call about a person driving around with a gun, according to Chicago police.

Speaking outside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital — where both officers were being treated — police Supt. David Brown said the officers spotted a gun in the vehicle during the stop.

They broke the windows after the suspect, who appeared to have moved from the front seat to the back seat, refused to get out.

A struggle ensued and the suspect shot both officers, Brown said. A third officer arrived and returned fire, hitting the suspect, the superintendent said.

Brown said the injured officers were “wearing body cams” and that the shooting is “being reviewed.” Both are men in their early 20s who have been on the job for about two years.

Keep reading…