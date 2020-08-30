Who had “Michael Moore is honest” on their 2020 bingo card ….?

Via NYPost:

It’s the one thing they agree on.

Lefty filmmaker Michael Moore said President Trump is enjoying “off the charts” enthusiasm and could pull off a repeat of the 2016 election — and the commander in chief agrees.

“Michael knows!” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, and linking to a story about Moore’s comments.

Moore made the remarks on Facebook Friday.

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?” he said, referring to the Democratic National Committee.

The “Bowling for Columbine” director, saying he wanted to “provide a reality check,” pointed to polling in the swing states of Minnesota and Michigan to show that Trump is catching up to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden two months before the Nov. 3 election.

