Via KSDK:

ST. LOUIS — One of the officers who was shot in south St. Louis is in ‘grave condition,’ police said on Sunday.

Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot on Saturday evening while responding to a call.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one of the officers – a 29-year-old man with nearly four years of service – remains in ‘grave’ condition. The second injured officer – a 30-year-old man with under one year of service – has been released from the hospital.

