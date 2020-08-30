Hey Siri, show me the worst possible take.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) on Sunday called the shooting death during violent clashes between pro-Trump and leftist demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, “what happens” as a result of homeland becoming “politicized.”

“This is exactly what happens when homeland security, the intelligence community, the military who are charged with protecting our homeland are politicized,” Demings, the former chief of police in Orlando, Florida, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Demings also called on President Trump to directly address protesters in Portland to alleviate tensions.

“Wouldn’t it be nice for the president of the United States to take to the microphone or the airwaves and send a message for peace and calm?” she asked.

