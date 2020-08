President @realDonaldTrump during his rally in Manchester, NH, talking about protesters outside the White House following the RNC:

"Today's Democrat Party is filled with hate…It was a disgrace…Protesters. You know what I say? Protesters, your ass. I don't talk about my ass." pic.twitter.com/65rzwVLQ5v

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2020