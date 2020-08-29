Via Daily Caller:

Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of federal assistance Friday as Portland enters its 93 night of protests.

The President offered to send federal assistance to protect federal courthouses, according to a tweet from Aug. 22.

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection,” Wheeler’s statement read.

