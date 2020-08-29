Via Daily Mail:

The complaint used by cops to handcuff Jacob Blake to his hospital bed since they shot and paralyzed him last weekend has been obtained by DailyMail.com, and shows he was wanted for a Class G felony and two misdemeanors.

The 29-year-old was accused of a Class G felony sexual assault – which could carry a maximum 10-year prison term – and two counts of domestic abuse involving trespass and disorderly conduct.

The warrant was dropped Friday afternoon amid outcry at the continued handcuffing of Blake for days after he was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.

The move was shortly after Wisconsin governor Tony Evers was asked if Blake being restrained would concern him and said: ‘Hell yes.

‘He’s paid a horrific price already being shot seven or eight times in the back. I can’t imagine why that’s happening.’

Patrick Cafferty, an attorney representing the Blake family, told WISN on Friday that the felony arrest warrants, which stem from alleged crimes that Blake committed before the shooting, have been vacated and that deputies were no longer in his hospital room.

