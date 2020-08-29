$76M raised for RNC & @TeamTrump – $6M more than Biden/DNC. #RNC2020 told voters real stories from real Americans who benefited from @realDonaldTrump ’s policies – and it clearly resonated! https://t.co/1TlI6MXPBr

GOP watched more online, to see it unfiltered.

Via Fox News:

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their joint-fundraising committees raked in $76 million during the 2020 Republican National Convention this week, Fox News has learned.

A senior Trump campaign official told Fox News that the campaign, the RNC, and Trump Victory and Trump MAGAC (Make America Great Again Committee) raised $76 million between the kick-off to the convention Monday and President Trump’s formal nomination acceptance Thursday night.

The Trump campaign’s efforts exceeded those of the Biden campaign.

Last week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced that it, the Democratic National Committee, and their joint fundraising committees brought in $70 million in fundraising during the 4-day Democratic convention. The Biden campaign held numerous grassroots and high-dollar fundraising events throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention brought in 147.9 million total views across television and online between Monday and the end of Thursday night’s programming, according to a senior campaign official.

The DNC convention, as Fox News previously reported, had 122 million total viewers through television and online.

