Via The Hill:

Democratic strategists are worried scenes of violence in Kenosha, Wis., and the “defund the police” debate could give Republicans and President Trump a boost with suburban voters.

The issue has come back to the forefront amid new incidents of violence, property destruction and protests this week after another unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by a police officer.

Some Democrats worry the continuing unrest could give Trump an opening with swing voters in Wisconsin and other key states that voted for Trump in 2016.

