Via USA Today:

The Milwaukee Bucks’ boycott of a playoff game earlier this week launched a greater movement across all of American sports, with teams in several leagues deciding not to play and instead call for social change. Inside the NBA bubble, referees led a march against racism, and on Friday, around 100 NBA employees went on strike and are spending the day calling elected officials.

Some NBA players expressed their desire to leave the bubble and join protests around the country, but players agreed to resume the season with the understanding that the league and team owners will take actions that will lead to meaningful change. On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced a three-point plan to promote social justice and racial equality, which includes converting NBA arenas into voting centers for the 2020 presidential election. The NBA playoffs will resume on Saturday in Orlando.

