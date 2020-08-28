Via The Hill:

President Trump on Friday signed a full pardon for Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for nonviolent offenses he had previously commuted.

“That means you can do whatever you want in life and just keep doing the great job you’re doing,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The pardon comes just one day after Trump accepted his party’s nomination from the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump credited Johnson with highlighting the stories of others who have been harshly sentenced.

Johnson fought back tears as she sat beside Trump. The two bowed their heads in prayer, and Trump did not take any questions before reporters were shuffled out of the room.

