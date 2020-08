Black lives only matter if they agree w/ them.

On Fox News, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) talks about his experience after the RNC last night:

"Here I was attacked by a mob…and most of them weren't Black. I'm a Black life. They were willing to fight me or attack me…" pic.twitter.com/DZ5NozFqWa

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2020