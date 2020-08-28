Via NY Post:

A lock of President Abraham Lincoln’s hair that was removed after his death is being put up for sale, an auction house announced Friday.

The two-inch long thatch of hair is being auctioned alongside a bloody telegram that carried news of his assassination, Boston-based company RR Auction said in a listing that includes a photo of the tresses.

The tuft of hair was “clipped from the President’s left temple” during Lincoln’s postmortem exam. The strands — which had blood on them — were wrapped inside a telegram, which is also being sold with the lock.

The item called — lot 3013 — goes on live auction at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. But, pre-live bidding had already reached nearly $18,000 Friday afternoon, with 8 bidders, according to the auction house website.

RR Auction estimates the relic will sell for over $75,000.

