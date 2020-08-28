Via W Week:

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that it had levied federal charges against 74 Portland protesters for crimes they allegedly committed between July 1 and Aug. 24.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office listed the names of 63 people facing federal charges. Of those, many have been charged with failing to obey a lawful order or assaulting a federal officer. Four were charged with arson or attempted arson. The remaining 11 who were not named were issued citations.

Of the 74 people charged today, 68 were arrested between July 20 and July 31—at the height of the protesters’ conflicts with federal police deployed to Portland by President Donald Trump. The charges handed down today are the legal fallout of those clashes.

