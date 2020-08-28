Via 9news:

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man after yelling “Black lives matter” Tuesday evening near East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

Steve Sinclair, 30, now faces potential first-degree murder and hate crime charges, documents show.

An arrest affidavit says Sinclair used a knife to stab 29-year-old Michael Conner who was transported to the hospital for his injuries and a collapsed lung. Conner, a white male, told police while at the hospital that Sinclair, a Black male, shouted “Black lives matter!” prior to stabbing him, according to the report.

