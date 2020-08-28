Via WJCL:

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing gunshots at a gathering of President Donald Trump’s supporters along a road in South Carolina.

Marquise Damarius Asomani, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening in Fort Mill, the Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

About 30 people had gathered and were waving American flags and holding up “Trump” signs, said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On the same day, Trump had made a brief stop at an airport in Greer, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of Fort Mill, after addressing the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keep reading…