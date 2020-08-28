This is the America Democrats want.

Via NY Post:

Sen. Rand Paul, who was surrounded by a rowdy group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, DC, after the Republican National Convention, on Friday said he believed he could have been killed had cops not protected him – and suggested the troublemakers were hired, out-of-town thugs.

Video posted on social media showed the Kentucky Republican and his wife being confronted by the mob as Metro Police struggled to protect them.

The protesters could be heard shouting “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say Her Name,” referring to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech who was shot March 13 when cops burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics probe.

The warrant to search her home involved a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found.

Taylor’s name has been a rallying cry among demonstrators during recent protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

