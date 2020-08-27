Racist ass.

Via DailyMail:

Bette Midler says she was ‘wrong’ to mock Melania Trump in social media posts she shared while watching the Republican National Convention.

On Thursday night, the award-winning performer, 74, sparked a furore by poking fun at the First Lady’s accent as she addressed the nation in a televised speech.

‘Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,’ Middler quipped on Twitter, after initially writing: ‘#BeBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!’

