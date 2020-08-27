Via Summit News:

The city has been plagued by rioting, looting, violence and arson all week following the police killing of Jacob Blake, culminating in the Tuesday night shooting of three BLM protesters, two fatally, by a 17-year-old who acted in self-defense.

A new poll suggests that the bedlam is turning people against Black Lives Matter, and by proxy Joe Biden, who has endorsed BLM on numerous occasions.

“Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months,” tweeted Jonathan Chait.

He cites a newly released RPubs poll which also shows that approval for Black Lives Matter amongst whites has dropped from +22 to -5 since June.

