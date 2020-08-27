Via NY Post:

A Maryland teacher and former Democratic congressional candidate is charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student on school property, police said.

Maxwell Alexander Bero, 30, of Clarksburg, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of committing a third-degree sexual offense after the now 19-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her during incidents from August 2014 through June 2015, Montgomery County police said.

The alleged assaults took place when Bero taught the eighth-grader at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring, police said.

“The sexual interactions occurred after school hours on school property,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

