This video from the @NYT is critical in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He clearly didn't shoot first.
– 11 seconds: Man fires a handgun.
– 15 seconds: Rittenhouse starts shooting.
– 17 seconds: Handgun fires again multiple times.pic.twitter.com/UM6tpxgSuE
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2020
So there are shots both before and after Rittenhouse shoots and he appears to call 911.
Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020