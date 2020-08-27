They’re just making this crap up as they go along now. Literally this time.

Via NY Post:

And you thought snakes in a toilet was a nightmare.

Scientists now say that the coronavirus may be able to spread throughout buildings, via toilets and drain pipes — an especially alarming prospect for apartment dwellers with suspect plumbing.

The discovery was made in China, after researchers swabbed the “long vacant” apartment directly below a family of five who tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that no one was living in the apartment below, the researchers found traces of the virus on the sink, faucet and shower handle.

This suggested the virus particles potentially wafted from the infected family down the pipes into the vacant apartment, according to the researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which published their findings this month in the journal Environment International.

Keep reading…