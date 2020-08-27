Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG https://t.co/Q3xbwgUtfJ

That’s why police reportedly were saying “drop the knife.”

Via Daily Mail:

Jacob Blake had a knife when he was shot in the back seven times by Wisconsin police leaving him paralyzed, the Wisconsin Attorney General revealed.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice provided some of the first details surrounding the police shooting on Wednesday, revealing Blake had a knife and the name of the officer who opened fire.

That knife was later recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of his SUV, but it’s unclear if Blake had it on him when he was talking to police.

