Warning for language:
Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, "Shoot me, n***a." pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020
Via Twitchy:
Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who we’ve told you is on the ground for us in Kenosha, captured the moment when Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men killed Tuesday night, was taunting the armed civilians prior to the shooting.
