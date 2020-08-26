Via Washington Post:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court as scheduled for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Bucks guard George Hill was among multiple NBA players to question whether games should continue in light of ongoing social justice protests around the country. Hill said Monday that NBA players “shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest” because playing in the bubble “took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to play the first game of a playoff triple-header on Wednesday with a scheduled tip time of 4 p.m. But only the Magic took the court for the traditional pregame warm-ups, with the Bucks remaining in their locker room. When the game clock ticked down to a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off, the Magic left the court and returned to their locker room.

