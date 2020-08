Via Fox News:

A woman who made anti-Semitic remarks years ago on social media, including one tweet saying she’d purposely give the wrong medication to Jewish people, has had her medical certificate permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Lara Kollab surrendered her training certificate to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in Ohio on July 22. The State Medicine Board of Ohio decided to “permanently revoke” that certificate on Aug. 12.

Keep reading…