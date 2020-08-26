1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0

LOL. The polling coming out on BLM and their rioting is brutal for Democrats. Hence the change of tune.

Via The Hill:

After a video showing what appears to be protesters accosting a restaurant patron in Washington, D.C., went viral Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is now condemning the demonstrators’ actions.

Washington Post reporter Fenit Nirappil tweeted Bowser’s comments during a press conference on Wednesday. The mayor reportedly questioned the motivations behind the confrontation.

Several videos showing protesters confronting and harassing people eating outside restaurants in the District went viral on Tuesday as demonstrations were held nationwide over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In one video, a crowd of people surrounded a restaurant patron after demanding other diners show their solidarity by raising their fists. When the woman did not, protesters began confronting her, chanting “no justice, no peace,” and “white silence is violence.”

Keep reading…