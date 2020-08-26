Be safe readers in those areas affected.

Via USA Today:

SABINE PASS, Texas — Hurricane Laura is expected to be an “extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane” with “unsurvivable storm surge” of up to 20 feet and 145-mph winds when it reaches the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and early Thursday, the hurricane center said.

Laura, which grew to a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon with 140 mph winds, is forecast to bring “potentially catastrophic” storm surge, fierce winds and flash flooding to eastern Texas and Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

Laura is now the strongest August hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since infamous Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach said.

More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate as the storm approached, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur.

