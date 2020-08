Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Via Fox News:

A juvenile has been arrested in at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis., Illinois police told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

Keep reading…