Via Rebel News:

Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after shootings broke out repeatedly in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The violence occurred following the state’s Democrat governor’s reported refusal to accept the Trump administration’s offer for support in quelling violence.

The shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, which went viral in a video, sparked riots and mass looting in the city. Protests have since spread to several cities just three months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Following two nights of violence, local law enforcement in Kenosha put out a call to the White House and the state’s governor to reinforce their numbers to prevent violence for a third night in a row. Gov. Tony Evers (D) rejected offers for support from the White House to bolster police presence.

