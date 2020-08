This is the election and millions of people, right here.

"This convention just in the last two nights has awakened me that there is hope," says a Minnesota Democrat with anguish in her voice.

"There are people that are willing to fight for us." #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MakR57ZmmG

— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 26, 2020