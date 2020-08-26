CNN’s Clintonista looking to have the network get another law suit against them. Still going after kids.

Deal with it, Joe.

Via Fox News:

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart attacked former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his network settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

On Tuesday evening, CNN awkwardly aired Sandmann’s speech as part of the second night of the Republican National Convention, where he said his life “changed forever in that one moment” because the “full war machine in the mainstream media revved up into attack mode” while botching its coverage of the 2019 viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor.

However, one of Sandmann’s loudest critics came from the network that he settled with.

“I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i [sic] don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” Lockhart tweeted.

