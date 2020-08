Via The Hill:

Entertainer Bette Midler was ripped on social media after mocking Melania Trump’s accent during the first lady’s Republican National Committee speech from the Rose Garden late Tuesday and for referring to her as an “illegal alien.”

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” Midler tweeted to her 1.9 million followers.

