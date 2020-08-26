The state has failed. Protect yourselves.

Via NBC:

Two people were killed and one was injured as shots rang out during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, just before midnight Tuesday, according to the city’s police department, amid anger over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Kenosha police issued a statement early Wednesday morning confirming that two people were dead while another sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the third consecutive night of protests. An investigation is underway and the victims’ identities have not yet been released, the statement said; no announcement was made of any arrests.

