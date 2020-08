This is great, so much better than the DNC. So important to hear now.

President @realDonaldTrump pardoned Jon Ponder before Night 2 of #RNC2020: "I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream."pic.twitter.com/UVGFCFhM0Q — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 26, 2020