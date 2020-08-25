Peaceful

Via My NorthWest:

Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed.

At the same time, the rioter attempted to set fire to the building. Photos of the aftermath sent to and reviewed by the Jason Rantz Show reveal the plan that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Seattle Police Department on this investigation.

