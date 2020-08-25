Why is De Blasio so intent on killing this city?

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there’s no concrete plan to resume indoor dining because it’s too high-risk an activity in the age of coronavirus.

The mayor on Tuesday was grilled about restarting one of the the city’s most beloved pastimes following fierce criticism and the threat of legal action from the restaurant industry, which has suffered massive losses or revenues and jobs that has not been supplanted by takeout and outdoor dining.

“We haven’t been able to set a firm standard because we see a real problem and challenge here,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing.

“And what we need to do first and foremost is focus on the health and safety of New Yorkers and on bringing back our city smartly and not allowing the mistakes we’ve seen in so much of the country and so much of the world.”

New York City is the only state region that still does not have some indoor dining allowed, while it is allowed in neighboring suburban counties like Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester.

