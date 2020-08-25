Via NY Post:

A small militia of heavily armed civilians protected a gas station from being torched in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake — imploring rioters not to “f–k up” their own neighborhood.

“I’m on your side!” shouted one of three men carrying high-powered rifles and wearing helmets and protective clothing, with one in full military camouflage, according to video shot by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott.

“But you can’t burn down your local businesses,” he shouted as they were heckled by a group of at least a dozen people outside.

Keep reading…