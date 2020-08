White guy endorses chaos.

Nah.

I’m not going to call for peace.

We’ve tried peace.

For years.

Y’all don’t understand that language.

We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing.

It’s NOT broken.

It was built to work this way.

And mayhem is the consequence.

You earned it.

— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 24, 2020