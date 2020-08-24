Via CBS:

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – People who live in the foothills and Dry Creek Valley outside Healdsburg were nervously awaiting the arrival of a new weather threat Sunday night.

The horizon was filled with the smoke from last week’s dry lightning storms that sparked the massive Walbridge Fire. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for the area until 5 p.m. Monday.

A plume of unstable weather from the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve was streaming into the region, bringing with it gusty winds and dry lightning.

“Elevated moisture and instability from former Hurricane Genevieve will move over the region this weekend through early next week and bring the threat of elevated thunderstorms across much of Northern California,” the National Weather Service warned. “A low pressure system off the coast may enhance and strengthen these thunderstorms allowing some to develop frequent lighting strikes and gusty erratic outflow winds.”

