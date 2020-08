Via Post:

The Middle East needs an uprising similar to the Islamic Revolution in Iran that will unite the “resistance” of the Islamic community against a “culture of defeat” that has affected Arab regimes, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s representative to Iran recently said.

Mehr News in Iran reported the discussion with Naser Abu Sharif of PIJ, which is backed by Tehran. Hamas representative Khalid al-Qaddumi was also present, the report said.

Keep reading…