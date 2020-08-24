Via Motley Fool:

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) in October to a vaccine for COVID-19 being developed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and licensed from Oxford University. The vaccine, AZD1222, is currently in a phase 3 clinical trial that is now trying to enroll 30,000 people around the world in order to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine candidate.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having so far killed over 800,000 people worldwide — and with reports that President Trump is trying to fast-track a vaccine before this November’s U.S. election — there is pressure on the FDA to grant approval for a vaccine as soon as possible. According to the Financial Times report, one plan being considered is for AstraZeneca to submit an EUA based on part of the phase 3 study being conducted in the U.K., involving a subset of 10,000 people.

