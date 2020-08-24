Via BBC:

The governor of the US state of Wisconsin has deployed the National Guard to maintain “public safety” after police shot a black man on Sunday.

Jacob Blake is reportedly in a stable condition after officers shot him multiple times as he tried to get into a car in the city of Kenosha.

Protests erupted in the city soon after, and authorities imposed an emergency overnight curfew.

Governor Tony Evers has now called up the National Guard to aid local police.

In a press release, Governor Evers said the “limited mobilisation” – made at the request of local officials – was to help law enforcement “protect critical infrastructure” and make sure people can demonstrate safely.

Keep reading…