His people just showed him his tax plan. I think he read it wrong.

Via ABC:

In the first joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, the former vice president told ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir that everybody should pay “their fair share.”

“I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000,” Biden told Muir, adding, “no new taxes” would be raised for anyone making under $400,000.

Tax policy is taking on additional significance for the 2020 presidential election, with the economic crisis inextricably tied to the pandemic, and more than 30 million Americans currently on unemployment.

Although Biden has been leading in the polls, polls also have shown that voters have greater confidence in President Donald Trump when it comes to the economy.

Keep reading…