Via CNN:

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to huge anti-government protests and calls for his resignation by posting video of himself flying over Minsk in riot gear, with a rifle hanging from his shoulder.

As mass demonstrations over a contested presidential election enter a third week in Belarus, tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital and across the country at the weekend to demanding change and a new presidential poll.

While Sunday’s protest was winding down in Minsk, Lukashenko’s press service recorded and posted a series of bizarre videos in which the strongman leader inspected the city from a helicopter, wearing an all-black uniform and a bulletproof vest.

“They ran away like rats,” Lukashenko said as the aircraft approached one of his Minsk residencies, the Palace of Independence.

