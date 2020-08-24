One more reason never to vote for Biden.

Via Middle East Eye:

Top aides to presidential candidate Joe Biden have apologised to Arab and Muslim Democrats over an attack on Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour by the campaign, in an effort to quell anger over the controversy.

In a private call with dozens of prominent activists on Sunday, Ashley Allison, national coalitions director for the Biden campaign, said she was “sorry” for the comments that a campaign spokesman made against Sarsour.

Top foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken also expressed “regret” over the incident during the virtual meeting.

